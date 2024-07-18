LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 18, 2024) – Lt. Rachel Rosedale speaks with a patient while providing patient care during Continuing Promise 2024 in Limón, Costa Rica. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2024 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8537386
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-FS061-1171
|Resolution:
|3323x4985
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|CR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Limón, Costa Rica in collaboration with Seguro Social Costa Rica (CCSS) [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.