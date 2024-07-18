Yorktown, Va. (July 12, 2024) Members of the Chief’s Mess from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conduct a flag passing detail during a retirement ceremony for Chief Fire Controlman Elizabeth Nimocs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
This work, Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.