Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 22:07 Photo ID: 8537294 VIRIN: 240712-N-TG517-6678 Resolution: 3714x2373 Size: 1.56 MB Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.