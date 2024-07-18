Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 12, 2024) Members of the Chief’s Mess from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown conduct a flag passing detail during a retirement ceremony for Chief Fire Controlman Elizabeth Nimocs. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 22:07
    Photo ID: 8537292
    VIRIN: 240712-N-TG517-9559
    Resolution: 5218x2542
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony
    Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony
    Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony
    Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony
    Flag passing detail during retirement ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief's Mess
    Retirement
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download