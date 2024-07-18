Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 2 of 7]

    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (July 12, 2024) Chief Fire Controlman Elizabeth Nimocs is piped ashore by members of the Chief’s Mess onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown at the conclusion of her retirement ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 21:55
    Photo ID: 8537257
    VIRIN: 240712-N-TG517-8853
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 7 of 7], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Retirement Ceremony onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief's Mess
    Retirement
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download