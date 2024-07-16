Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Readiness Program (Pacific Fortitude) [Image 2 of 3]

    Soldier Readiness Program (Pacific Fortitude)

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct medical examinations for Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP) after receiving an alert order to conduct a deployment readiness exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 18, 2024. The deployment readiness exercise is in support of Operation Pacific Fortitude, which supports long-standing agreements to the Republic of Korea by deploying forces, drawing and transporting equipment to validate unit readiness and the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

