Soldier Readiness Program (Pacific Fortitude)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct medical examinations for Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP) after receiving an alert order to conduct a deployment readiness exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 18, 2024. The deployment readiness exercise is in support of Operation Pacific Fortitude, which supports long-standing agreements to the Republic of Korea by deploying forces, drawing and transporting equipment to validate unit readiness and the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Xavier Legarreta)

