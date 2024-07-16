SD speaks with Army Olympic athletes, coaches

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with service members competing in the 2024 Olympics and their coaches at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 18, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 18:03
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Pentagon
    SD
    SECDEF
    Lloyd J. Austin
    2024 Olympics

