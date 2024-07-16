Fairchild AFB Conducts No-Notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection

Tech. Sgt. Mico Arenas, a crew chief assigned to the 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, sprints toward a vehicle during a no-notice Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 17, 2024. Air Mobility Command's Inspector General team conducted the no-notice NORI from July 16 - XX, during which the 92nd Air Refueling Wing and 141st ARW received same-day notification of the evaluation of the base's capability to perform as a nuclear support unit. Various capabilities at Fairchild AFB enable units to generate and provide, when directed, specially trained and equipped KC-135 aircrews to conduct critical air refueling of U.S. Strategic Command-assigned strategic bombers and command and control aircraft. No-notice inspections validate that Airmen at Fairchild AFB are always postured and ready with a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. No-notice and limited-notice operational readiness assessments and inspections directly support the plans unveiled by senior Department of the Air Force leaders as the force reoptimizes for Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Clare Werner)

