    O’Kane Sailor conducts CPR training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    240717-N-FG645-1059 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2024) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Quinn Barsdis, from Tampa, Fla., conducts CPR training, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). O’Kane, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 13:20
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, O’Kane Sailor conducts CPR training [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Abraham Lincoln CSG
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    USS O'Kane

