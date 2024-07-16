Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th BSB conducts a company Change of Command in Poland [Image 2 of 6]

    64th BSB conducts a company Change of Command in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    07.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Benjamin Nakamura, commander of 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, awards Capt. Kenneth Pizarro, the outgoing company commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 64th BSB, 3rd ABCT, a Meritorious Service Medal before a Change of Command ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, July 15, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

