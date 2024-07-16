Lt. Col. Benjamin Nakamura, commander of 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, awards Capt. Kenneth Pizarro, the outgoing company commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 64th BSB, 3rd ABCT, a Meritorious Service Medal before a Change of Command ceremony at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, July 15, 2024. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 03:31 Photo ID: 8535589 VIRIN: 240715-A-MW025-4416 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.77 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 64th BSB conducts a company Change of Command in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by 1LT Kimberly Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.