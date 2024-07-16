Orient Shield 24 kicks off; fortifies U.S.-Japan Alliance in support of Indo-Pacific Stability

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Members stand in formation during the opening ceremony for Orient shield 24 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, July 18, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

