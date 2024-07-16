Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor prepares food

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor prepares food

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240717-N-VY281-1122 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joaquin ZavalaRuiz, from Parkton, North Carolina, adds salt into a pot of teriyaki chicken in the Wardroom galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 01:35
    Photo ID: 8535410
    VIRIN: 240717-N-VY281-1122
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    CVN 76
    Cooking
    Culinary Specialist
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Wardroom

