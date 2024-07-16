USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailor prepares food

240717-N-VY281-1029 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 17, 2024) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joaquin ZavalaRuiz, from Parkton, North Carolina, mixes a pot of teriyaki chicken in the Wardroom galley aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 17. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

