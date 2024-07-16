U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaisons Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group teach Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, about the android team assist kit (ATAK) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 12, 2024. The ATAK is a tool that allows Marines to rapidly report critical geospatial information to support intelligence requirements for a given objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.18.2024 00:35 Photo ID: 8535372 VIRIN: 240712-M-WK421-1055 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.5 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th ANGLICO teaches ATAK basics to VMFA 242, VMFA 12 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.