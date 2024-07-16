5th ANGLICO teaches ATAK basics to VMFA 242, VMFA 12

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Benjamin Felhofer, an F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, looks at an android team assist kit (ATAK) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 12, 2024. The ATAK is a tool that allows Marines to rapidly report critical geospatial information to support intelligence requirements for a given objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

