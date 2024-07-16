Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO teaches ATAK basics to VMFA 242, VMFA 12

    MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Benjamin Felhofer, an F-35B Lightning II pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, looks at an android team assist kit (ATAK) at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 12, 2024. The ATAK is a tool that allows Marines to rapidly report critical geospatial information to support intelligence requirements for a given objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 00:35
    Photo ID: 8535371
    VIRIN: 240712-M-WK421-1037
    Resolution: 2272x3408
    Size: 941.78 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 5th ANGLICO teaches ATAK basics to VMFA 242, VMFA 12 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    5th ANGLICO
    Readiness
    VMFA 121
    VMFA 242
    ATAK

