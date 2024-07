Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Inalåhan Memorial

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Phillip Sandifer, the company first sergeant of Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, a German native, escorts a WWII survivor to the memorial fountain during the Inalåhan Memorial Ceremony in Inalåhan, Guam, July 17, 2024. Inalåhan was the location of several concentration and internment camp sites where the Imperial Japanese held the CHamoru population during WWII. This memorial service is one of many held across the island to commemorate the 80th liberation of Guam during WWII. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

