    Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Inalåhan Memorial [Image 4 of 9]

    Camp Blaz Marines participate in the Inalåhan Memorial

    INALåHAN, GUAM

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. service members, elected officials, and WWII survivors release dove balloons into the sky during the Inalåhan Memorial Ceremony in Inalåhan, Guam, July 17, 2024. Inalåhan was the location of several concentration and internment camp sites where the Imperial Japanese held the CHamoru population during WWII. This memorial service is one of many held across the island to commemorate the 80th liberation of Guam during WWII. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 00:49
    Location: INALåHAN, GU
    Guam
    USMC
    Indo-Pacific
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz
    80th Liberation
    Inalåhan Memorial

