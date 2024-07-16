Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO & JGSDF | conduct simulated CAS [Image 11 of 11]

    5th ANGLICO &amp; JGSDF | conduct simulated CAS

    MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, discuss points of interest during an urban close-air support exercise at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 10, 2024. The urban CAS training allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and close-air support in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.18.2024 00:23
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    JTAC
    CAS
    5th ANGLICO
    Allies
    Readiness
    Lethality

