U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jordan Ishamura, left, a transmission systems operator, and Cpl. Saul Herrera-Salazar, a ground electronics transmission systems maintainer, both with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, look at a notebook during a simulated urban close-air support exercise at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 11, 2024. The urban CAS training allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and close-air support in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

