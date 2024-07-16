Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVFF Drill | USS Gridley (DDG 101) [Image 7 of 7]

    AVFF Drill | USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Damage Controlman 2nd Class Nicholas Rozanski, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Tucker Seyfried step together as they work together to extinguish a simulated fire during an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 17. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 23:21
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Gridley
    DDG 101
    Training
    Third Fleet
    Aviation Fire Fighting
    Fire When Ready

