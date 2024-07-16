Damage Controlman 2nd Class Nicholas Rozanski, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Tucker Seyfried step together as they work together to extinguish a simulated fire during an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 17. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 23:21 Photo ID: 8535241 VIRIN: 240717-N-GZ228-2061 Resolution: 7243x4829 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AVFF Drill | USS Gridley (DDG 101) [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.