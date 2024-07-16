AVFF Drill | USS Gridley (DDG 101)

(From left to right) Seaman Timothy Holt, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Grady Naquin and Seaman Dunerius Johnson work together to extinguish a simulated fire during an aviation firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 17. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

