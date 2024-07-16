AVFF Drill | USS Gridley (DDG 101)

(From left to right) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Brandon Gauthier, Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andy Flores and Hull Technician Fireman Harrison Helmer conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 17. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

