Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Elaine Phillips 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    A State of Hawaii heavy truck prepares to deliver a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge to the State of Hawaii from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The State of Hawaii will transfer the centrifuge to Maui County where it will be used for their Wastewater Treatment plant. The centrifuge removes water from digested sludge so that solid waste can properly be disposed of. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 20:19
    Photo ID: 8534926
    VIRIN: 240717-N-PF239-1004
    Resolution: 5193x3455
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County [Image 5 of 5], by Elaine Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Hawaii
    Community
    Wastewater Treatment
    Maui County

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download