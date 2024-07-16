Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County

A State of Hawaii heavy truck prepares to deliver a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge to the State of Hawaii from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The State of Hawaii will transfer the centrifuge to Maui County where it will be used for their Wastewater Treatment plant. The centrifuge removes water from digested sludge so that solid waste can properly be disposed of. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine Phillips)

