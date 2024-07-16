Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County

Elly Raguindin, State of Hawaii heavy truck driver, fastens a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge atop a State of Hawaii delivery truck in the Wastewater Treatment Plant located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The centrifuge is being transferred from the Wastewater Treatment plant to the State of Hawaii where it will be delivered to Maui County. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine Phillips)

