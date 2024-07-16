Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County [Image 1 of 5]

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii transfers Wastewater Treatment Plant Centrifuge to State of Hawaii and Maui County

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Elaine Phillips 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Elly Raguindin, State of Hawaii heavy truck driver, fastens a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Wastewater Treatment Plant centrifuge atop a State of Hawaii delivery truck in the Wastewater Treatment Plant located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 17, 2024. The centrifuge is being transferred from the Wastewater Treatment plant to the State of Hawaii where it will be delivered to Maui County. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine Phillips)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 20:19
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    NAVFAC
    Hawaii
    Community
    Wastewater Treatment
    Maui County

