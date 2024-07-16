Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    162nd Wing Aircraft Metals Technology [Image 3 of 4]

    162nd Wing Aircraft Metals Technology

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran 

    162nd Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Caleb Joner, an aircraft metals technology specialist with the 162nd Wing welds metal pieces at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., July 17, 2024. Aircraft metals technology specialists are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts critical to the function of F-16s and the success of the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

    ANG
    aircraft metals technology
    162nd Wing
    Morris Air National Guard Base

