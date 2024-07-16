162nd Wing Aircraft Metals Technology

U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Caleb Joner, an aircraft metals technology specialist with the 162nd Wing welds metal pieces at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., July 17, 2024. Aircraft metals technology specialists are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts critical to the function of F-16s and the success of the mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)

