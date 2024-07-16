U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Israel Duarte, an aircraft metals technology specialist with the 162nd Wing operates a lathe at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., July 17, 2024. A lathe is machine tool that rotates a workpiece about an axis to perform various operations such as cutting, sanding, drilling, and turning. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Guadalupe Beltran)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 16:54
|Photo ID:
|8534573
|VIRIN:
|240717-Z-LJ558-1103
|Resolution:
|7102x4737
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 162nd Wing Aircraft Metals Technology [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Guadalupe Beltran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.