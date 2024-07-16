Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Recruitment and Induction Ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    Mass Recruitment and Induction Ceremony

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Elena Torres-Rivera 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Leadership and retired soldiers pose for a photo during a Lifecycle Ceremony at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 17, 2024 This ceremony recognized soldiers and their achievements throughout the unit, building the esprit de corp and celebrated troops that decided to stay in the force. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Elena Torres Rivera)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 15:26
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    This work, Mass Recruitment and Induction Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Elena Torres-Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commitment
    PRNG
    Siempre Presente
    92ndMP

