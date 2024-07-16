Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLR welcomes Civil Air Patrol cadets [Image 9 of 10]

    TLR welcomes Civil Air Patrol cadets

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet looks over the gear used by Security Forces Airmen during an annual CAP encampment at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 1, 2024. The encampment showcased the multitude of Air Force careers available and provided cadets with insight into military lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

