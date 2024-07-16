Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TLR welcomes Civil Air Patrol cadets [Image 7 of 10]

    TLR welcomes Civil Air Patrol cadets

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing

    A Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during an annual CAP encampment at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 1, 2024. The encampment equipped cadets with knowledge about a variety of Air Force careers and showcased the capabilities of the mighty C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 13:35
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
    CAP
    Black Knights
    C-130J
    Encampment
    TLR

