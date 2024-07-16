A Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during an annual CAP encampment at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 1, 2024. The encampment equipped cadets with knowledge about a variety of Air Force careers and showcased the capabilities of the mighty C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 13:35
|Photo ID:
|8534069
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-BK002-1971
|Resolution:
|7334x4889
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TLR welcomes Civil Air Patrol cadets [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.