TLR welcomes Civil Air Patrol cadets

A Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadet looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during an annual CAP encampment at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 1, 2024. The encampment equipped cadets with knowledge about a variety of Air Force careers and showcased the capabilities of the mighty C-130. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)

