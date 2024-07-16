Civil Air Patrol (CAP) cadets walk on the flightline before boarding a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during an annual CAP encampment at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 1, 2024. The encampment showcased the multitude of Air Force careers available and provided cadets with insight into the world of military aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 13:35
|Photo ID:
|8534062
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-BK002-1134
|Resolution:
|8145x5430
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TLR welcomes Civil Air Patrol cadets [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.