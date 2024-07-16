Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Not worried about the mess [Image 4 of 4]

    Not worried about the mess

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Range Operations personnel gets a realistic refresher on how to treat a large wound by stuffing gauze into simulated gunshot wounds during a tactical combat care class at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts July 10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 13:26
    Photo ID: 8534040
    VIRIN: 240702-O-HX738-4356
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Not worried about the mess [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Practicing for when one tourniquet isn't enough
    Getting their hands dirty with simulated blood and wounds
    Training for the worst, hoping for the best
    Not worried about the mess

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download