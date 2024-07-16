Army Birthday 2024

From the blue coats and tricorne hats of the American Revolution to the camouflage pattern of the Army Combat uniform, the uniform of the U.S. Soldier denotes a source of pride, honor, history and unity that links all the men and women that have worn the cloth of the nation for 249 years.

Over the course of American history uniforms have changed to reflect the times and different styles of warfare. The Soldiers pictured are wearing combat uniforms reflecting different periods of time.



The uniform of the American Revolution (1775-83) era Soldier was a dark blue jacket with a white waistcoat and breeches with black shoes and a black tri-corne hat. Foot regiments wore gold metal buttons while Soldiers in cavalry units wore white-metal buttons. In 1779 Gen. George Washington choose blue for the uniform coat to identify colonial troops from the red-coated British Army.



By the Civil War (1861-1865) Union officers were expected to buy their uniforms, while their enlisted counterparts had them issued. In keeping with the blue color for uniforms, Union Soldiers wore dark blue jackets, and light blue trousers and a kepi-style cap. The jackets were trimmed with red for artillery Soldiers, blue for infantry Soldiers and yellow for cavalry troops.



By the time the United States entered World War II, it was important for the Soldier to blend in with their environment. Soldiers fighting in both the European and Pacific fronts wore an olive drab uniform, with brown boots, canvas leggings, a helmet and web gear. A field jacket could be worn during colder months.



The modern Army Combat Uniform was adapted in 2015 and became the required garrison or combat uniform in 2019. It consists of a jacket, trousers and patrol cap in the operational camouflage pattern, and is worn with tan combat boots and a light brown t-shirt. The jacket bears name tapes, rank insignia and shoulder patches denoting the wearers current unit on the left sleeve and a unit they fought in combat with, on the right sleeve. U.S. flag insignia is worn on the right shoulder pocket of the coat.

