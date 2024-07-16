Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby

Spc. Colton Richardson, a gunner assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard, dons and clears his gas mask at the warning of “Gas! Gas! Gas!” The warning comes as Richardson simulates engaging targets with an M-240 machine gun during a “dry run” on Range 39 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 16. The 167th Infantry Regiment is part of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Pinellas Park, Florida, and has mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Florida’s Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

