Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby [Image 2 of 4]

    Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby

    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Spc. Elioeni Campos, a driver assigned to Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 167th Infantry Regiment, Alabama Army National Guard, drives his team’s Humvee during a “dry run” on Range 39 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 16. The 167th Infantry Regiment is part of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquartered in Pinellas Park, Florida, and has mobilized to Camp Shelby to support the Florida’s Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a major training event that ensures the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s readiness and proficiency to deploy. (U.S. Army Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 10:15
    Photo ID: 8533501
    VIRIN: 240716-Z-XD814-1006
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 338.82 KB
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Shane Klestinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby
    Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby
    Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby
    Alabama Army National Guard Soldiers support the Florida Guard’s xCTC at Camp Shelby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama Army National Guard
    Florida Army National Guard
    XCTC FLNG
    Camp Shelby XCTC
    Florida XCTC 2024
    Exportable Combat Training Exercise 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download