USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Members of the Order of Military Medical Merit stand for a group photo during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., July 15, 2024. According to its website, “the Order recognizes those individuals who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character, displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, served in the Army Medical Department with selflessness, and have made a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.” (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

