USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce presents the Order of Military Medical Merit to Johnatan Caseja during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., July 15, 2024. Nuce is the USAMMDA commander and Caseja is a transportation specialist for the Soldier Medical Devices Project Management Office. During the event, USAMMDA leaders spoke about unit priorities and developments, thanked personnel for their continued mission focus, and presented awards to several current and former team members. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

