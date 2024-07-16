USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

Col. Andy Nuce presents the Employee of the Quarter award to Lowell Coats during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., July 15, 2024. Nuce is the USAMMDA commander and Coats is a program analyst with the Warfighter Expeditionary Medicine and Treatment Project Management Office. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

