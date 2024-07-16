USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation

U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce presents a Certificate of Appreciation to Chris Weselek during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., July 15, 2024. Nuce is the USAMMDA commander and Weselek is a project management specialist for the Force Health Protection Division. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

