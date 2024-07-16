U.S. Army Col. Andy Nuce presents the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal to Chris Weselek during a U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity town hall and awards presentation ceremony, Fort Detrick, Md., July 15, 2024. Nuce is the USAMMDA commander and Weselek is a project management specialist for the Force Health Protection Division. USAMMDA leads the Department of Defense’s medical product development through contracting, agreements, and interdisciplinary and integrated product teams. (Official U.S. Army Photo by Cameron E. Parks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 08:56 Photo ID: 8533284 VIRIN: 240715-A-XH454-1020 Resolution: 1880x1253 Size: 316.58 KB Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAMMDA team gathers for command town hall, awards presentation [Image 7 of 7], by Cameron Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.