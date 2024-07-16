Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Vietnam Coast Guard Participate in WPS in Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchanges [Image 5 of 5]

    Service Members from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Vietnam Coast Guard Participate in WPS in Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchanges

    VIETNAM

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    240711-N-FA353-1077 CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailora and U.S. Coast Guardsmen listen to the briefs held during the Women, Peace and Security in the Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchange aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 11, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 04:13
    VIRIN: 240711-N-FA353-1077
    Location: VN
