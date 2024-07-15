Service Members from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Vietnam Coast Guard Participate in WPS in Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchanges

240711-N-FA353-1050 CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 11, 2024) Service members of the Vietnam Coast Guard give a brief during the Women, Peace and Security in the Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchange aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 11, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

