240711-N-FA353-1019 CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 11, 2024) U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Yvonne Yang gives a brief during the Women, Peace and Security in the Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchange aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 11, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2024 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8533081
|VIRIN:
|240711-N-FA353-1019
|Resolution:
|6651x4434
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|VN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Vietnam Coast Guard Participate in WPS in Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchanges [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.