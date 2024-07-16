Service Members from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Vietnam Coast Guard Participate in WPS in Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchanges

20240711-N-FA353-1011 CAM RANH INTERNATIONAL PORT, Vietnam (July 11, 2024) Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, deputy commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, delivers opening remarks during the Women, Peace and Security in the Maritime Defense Subject Matter Expert Exchange aboard the 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) during a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam, July 11, 2024. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

