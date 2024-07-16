240717-N-SW005-1043 SASEBO BAY, Japan (July 17, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operate an 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boat in Sasebo Bay, July 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 Location: SASEBO BAY, JP This work, USS America (LHA 6) Small Boat Operations, by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.