    USS America (LHA 6) Small Boat Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    USS America (LHA 6) Small Boat Operations

    SASEBO BAY, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    240717-N-SW005-1043 SASEBO BAY, Japan (July 17, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), operate an 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boat in Sasebo Bay, July 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    Small Boat operations
    Boatswain's Mate
    11-meter Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat
    Search and Rescue (SAR)
    USS America (LHA6)

