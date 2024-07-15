An AN/PRC-117G stands on a metal beam during urban close air support training at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Yamaguchi, Japan, July 8, 2024. The urban CAS training allowed 5th ANGLICO Marines to maintain their proficiency at coordinating fires and close-air support in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Justin Cledera)

Date Taken: 07.08.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR BASE IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP