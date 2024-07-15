Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24 [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Benjamin Alexander, left, a platoon sergeant and Lance Cpl. Andrew Palovits, right, an LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle driver, both with Alpha Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, boresight an LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicle weapons system during Rapid Deployment Exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, SA, Australia, July 16, 2024. REDEX is a 1st MARDIV training exercise, with this year’s iteration planned in conjunction with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy capabilities from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia. 1st LAR tested the logistical efficiency and unit readiness required to rapidly deploy a heavy equipment unit within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater by strategic lift and rail to participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24. Alexander is a native of Texas. Palovitz is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.17.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8532891
    VIRIN: 240716-M-HW569-1089
    Resolution: 7481x4990
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24
    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24
    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24
    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24
    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24
    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24
    U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    1st LAR Bn.
    MRF-D
    USMCNews
    REDEX
    I MEF Summer Series

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download