U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, drive LAV-25 Light Armored Vehicles to the range to boresight their weapons during Rapid Deployment Exercise at Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, SA, Australia, July 16, 2024. REDEX is a 1st MARDIV training exercise, with this year’s iteration planned in conjunction with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy capabilities from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, U.S., to Australia. 1st LAR tested the logistical efficiency and unit readiness required to rapidly deploy a heavy equipment unit within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater by strategic lift and rail to participate in Exercise Predator’s Run 24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2024 Date Posted: 07.17.2024 01:25 Photo ID: 8532888 VIRIN: 240716-M-HW569-1003 Resolution: 7208x4808 Size: 11.06 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE EDINBURGH, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines with 1st LAR Bn. prepare weapon systems for Exercise Predator’s Run 24 [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.