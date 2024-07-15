Ready to Support RIMPAC

Located at the gateway to the Pacific, DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is perfectly situated to support U.S. ships, submarines, and aircraft with almost everything they need to participate in the exercise. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency) #RIMPAC2024

