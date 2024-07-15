Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ready to Support RIMPAC

    Ready to Support RIMPAC

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Located at the gateway to the Pacific, DLA Distribution Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is perfectly situated to support U.S. ships, submarines, and aircraft with almost everything they need to participate in the exercise. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 24 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency) #RIMPAC2024

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 23:44
    Photo ID: 8532848
    VIRIN: 240715-D-LU733-7651
    Resolution: 3103x2327
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to Support RIMPAC, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RIMPAC2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download