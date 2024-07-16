Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Day 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine Day 2024

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, bows during an award ceremony celebrating the Japanese Marine Day holiday at Kameyama Hachimangu shrine in Sasebo, Japan July 15, 2024. The ceremony is held each year on the third Monday of July to offer blessings and prayers for safety on the seas and wish for the prosperity of Japan as a maritime nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.16.2024 22:07
