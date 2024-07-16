Marine Day 2024

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, bows during an award ceremony celebrating the Japanese Marine Day holiday at Kameyama Hachimangu shrine in Sasebo, Japan July 15, 2024. The ceremony is held each year on the third Monday of July to offer blessings and prayers for safety on the seas and wish for the prosperity of Japan as a maritime nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Sophia H. Bumps)

